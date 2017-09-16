Spurs Defender Reveals His Future Is 'Being Taken Care of' as Contract Speculation Continues

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld was the subject of transfer speculation during the summer, with his agent asking the club to up his wages or let him leave.

But the Belgian insists that he is only focused on playing football at the moment and has left his contractual affairs to his father and representative.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

“I am trying to focus on the pitch, trying to help the team, give my quality on the field – that’s important and the rest will come,” Alderweireld said in an interview with talkSPORT. "I have my father and my agent who are sorting out that kind of thing.

“Me, I am here to play football, to win things with Spurs and to give my best for the team. I did that from day one and I will do it now as well.”

Toby Alderweireld has completed more long balls (36) than any other player in the Premier League this season.



Goalkeepers included. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/qTVGTaEIwn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 10, 2017

Spurs have started their season fairly well, and their huge result against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League should give them an extra boost as they head into the Premier league weekend.

Harry Kane is now back to his goal-scoring best, with August having ended and has scored some important goals in their last two games.

EXCLUSIVE: #THFC defender Toby Alderweireld insists his father and agent will sort his contract



LISTEN: https://t.co/3wSMuXb3Ty pic.twitter.com/WT3rURGJ5j — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 15, 2017

Alderweireld, though, says that the English striker isn't the only big performer in the side.

“He’s our striker of course but I think we have enough quality from different people," he said of Kane. “Like you saw Son, then you have Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli – a lot of players can make the difference.

“Of course we are very happy that Harry is scoring, and doing very well, but there is more threat from us than only the striker – so that’s important as well.”