Liverpool to Move for Young Fiorentina Hot-Shot Federico Chiesa Within the Next Year

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool could be set to move for Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa either this January, or in next summer's window.

The 19-year-old has recently burst onto the scene in Italy and is the son of former Italy international, multiple Serie A winner and prolific goalscorer Enrico Chiesa.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Despite being a teenager, the winger has established himself in the first team and.has impressed since breaking onto the senior scene in Serie A.

Although he plays mainly as a right winger he can also be deployed in behind the striker due to his goal threat.

The forward is fast and skillful, with those qualities helping him score three and assist twice last season, in 27 appearances for Fiorentina in Serie A.

Last season's performances were said to have attracted the interest of a host of European clubs, but with Chiesa having already hit the ground running this season Liverpool are now thought to be seriously considering a move.

Liverpool, Inter Milan & Napoli want 19 year old Fiorentina winger, Federico Chiesa, who want €40M (£35.5M) for him. [@cmdotcom] #LFC pic.twitter.com/islgE5zD3D — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 14, 2017

The Italian under-21 international has played in three out of four Serie A games this season and has already scored for Fiorentina this campaign, after he netted against Bologna in a 2-1 victory last time out.

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a move within the next 12 months, however Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, Inter Milan and rival Everton have also all been touted as potential destinations for the youngster.

Apparently Inter had mentioned Chiesa when negotiating and then signing, Borja Valero and Matias Vecino, from Fiorentina this summer.

However, the Italian side reportedly set a high price of over £35m, something Inter were unwilling to pay at the time, although they are expected to go back next summer.

Fiorentina's high price suggests that they have no plans to part with Chiesa and see him as a big part of their future going forward, so if Liverpool want to get their man they may well have to pay a premium price.