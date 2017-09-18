Tragedy in Montenegro as 33-Year-Old Goalkeeper Is Shot in the Head and Killed During Training

Goarn Lenac, a goalkeeper who used to play in the top flight of the Montenegrin leagues, has been shot and killed during a training session with a friend.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at around 6:30 GMT, 7:30 local time, with Lenac being fatally shot in the head while working on his fitness at the FK Bokelj training ground, as per Montenegrin publication, Skalaradio.com.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The 33-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Risan where it was later confirmed he had succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

While Lenac hadn't been on the books of Montenegrin First League side FK Bokelj since 2015, the goalkeeper was using their training ground in order to stay in shape while he wasn't playing.

According to those who knew Lenac, including fellow athletes and sports workers of Kotor, he was a well-liked, valuable member of the community who frequently paid out of his own pocket in order to fund the development of aspiring athletes.

With regards to the shooter, it is thought that they are familiar with the intricacies of the local area as they were able to flee in low light without getting caught, navigating the terrain that is fenced by a high net.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

As of Monday, the shooter is yet to be caught, despite police blocking off the city of Kotor on Saturday, taking all necessary measures in an attempt to catch Lenac's assailant.





There are also claims that, as the gunman fled, they fired shots in the air in an attempt to scare away any would-be eye-witnesses