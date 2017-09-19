Christian Pulisic continues to find himself in esteemed company.

The Borussia Dortmund and U.S. men's national team star was one of 25 nominees for the Golden Boy Award, an annual honor doled out to the best player under 21 years old in Europe. The award, created in 2003 by Italian outlet Tuttosport, is voted on by 30 journalists and covers play over the course of a calendar year. Pulisic, who turned 19 on Monday, joins the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Gabriel Jesus, Marcus Rashford and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Renato Sanches, who won the award in 2016, is not among the nominees this year. Past winners also include Lionel Messi (2005), Paul Pogba (2013), Anthony Martial (2015) and Mario Balotelli (2010).

Here are all of the nominees for award, with the winner set to be announced next month:

Jean-Kevin Augustin, RB Leipzig

Rodrigo Bentacur, Juventus

Steven Bergwijn, PSV Eindhoven

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton

Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina

Ousmane Dembélé, Barcelona

Amadou Diawara, Napoli

Kasper Dolberg, Ajax

Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

Joe Gomez, Liverpool

Benjamin Henrichs, Bayer Leverkusen

Aaron Martin, Espanyol

Borja Mayoral, Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain

Emre Mor, Celta Vigo

Reece Oxford, Borussia Mönchengladbach

Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Allan Saint-Maximim, Nice

Dominic Solanke, Liverpool

Theo Hernández, Real Madrid

Youri Tielemans, Monaco

Enes Unal, Villarreal

Kyle Walker-Peters, Tottenham