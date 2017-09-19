Pulisic Joins Mbappe, Dembele, Rashford Among Nominees for Golden Boy Award
Christian Pulisic continues to find himself in esteemed company.
The Borussia Dortmund and U.S. men's national team star was one of 25 nominees for the Golden Boy Award, an annual honor doled out to the best player under 21 years old in Europe. The award, created in 2003 by Italian outlet Tuttosport, is voted on by 30 journalists and covers play over the course of a calendar year. Pulisic, who turned 19 on Monday, joins the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Gabriel Jesus, Marcus Rashford and Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Renato Sanches, who won the award in 2016, is not among the nominees this year. Past winners also include Lionel Messi (2005), Paul Pogba (2013), Anthony Martial (2015) and Mario Balotelli (2010).
Here are all of the nominees for award, with the winner set to be announced next month:
Jean-Kevin Augustin, RB Leipzig
Rodrigo Bentacur, Juventus
Steven Bergwijn, PSV Eindhoven
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton
Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina
Ousmane Dembélé, Barcelona
Amadou Diawara, Napoli
Kasper Dolberg, Ajax
Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan
Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City
Joe Gomez, Liverpool
Benjamin Henrichs, Bayer Leverkusen
Aaron Martin, Espanyol
Borja Mayoral, Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain
Emre Mor, Celta Vigo
Reece Oxford, Borussia Mönchengladbach
Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund
Marcus Rashford, Manchester United
Allan Saint-Maximim, Nice
Dominic Solanke, Liverpool
Theo Hernández, Real Madrid
Youri Tielemans, Monaco
Enes Unal, Villarreal
Kyle Walker-Peters, Tottenham