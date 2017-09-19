Soccer

Luke Shaw Could Make First Appearance of Season Against Burton in EFL Cup Clash

30 minutes ago

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw could make a return to Manchester United's senior team tomorrow when the Red Devils take on Burton Albion in their EFL Cup encounter on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old left back has played three games for the reserve team as he makes a comeback from his ankle ligament injury he suffered at the end of last season. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho also confirmed that Shaw is now fully fit.

However, he was left out of Manchester United's squad against Everton. Subsequently, he was also not played in Manchester United's U23 team's game this week. As per a report by ESPN, that could mean he could make a return to United's senior team against Burton.

Shaw would be making a return to the senior team for the first time since April 30 this year. The England international began last season in good form and was Jose Mourinho's first choice left-back until he got an ankle injury just three matches into the season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Before making the £30m move from Southampton to Manchester United as the most expensive teenager in football, Shaw was voted as the Premier League's best left-back in 2014. The Englishman has gone on to make just 47 appearances in three full seasons at Old Trafford.

