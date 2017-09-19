Soccer

Paul Pogba Reveals Which 2 Players Have Been His Biggest Role Models at Man Utd

an hour ago

Paul Pogba has cited Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes as his main role models during his time as a Manchester United player.

His time, of course, has been split over two seperate stints after he refused to sign a new deal under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012 and left for Juventus, but the £89m Frenchman believes Carrick and Scholes have provided him with some invaluable lessons at Old Trafford.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Scholes was present at United during Pogba's younger days, while Carrick is still at the club as the new captain following the summer departure of Wayne Rooney and knows the 24-year-old well.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Pogba told the United programme, via Goal: "I've learned from Paul Scholes and Michael. I'm still learning from Michael. He is an example for me and I always look at him in training.

 

"I listen to his advice - every time, before a game, he comes to talk to me and he will ask me things and keep me calm. To be honest, he is a mentor to me and someone I look up to."

The currently injured star looks to have taken on board a lot of advice from the duo, and he has shone so far in the 2017/18 campaign for Jose Mourinho's side after a disappointing (by his standards) campaign in 2016/17.

