Phil Neville Tips Tottenham's Heung-Min Son to Emulate Ex-Manchester United 'Legend' Park Ji-Sung

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son has impressed during his current stint at the north Londoners, and Phil Neville - who has known of the South Korean's talents for some time now - is backing the winger to emulate former Manchester United 'legend' Park Ji-sung's cult hero status at Spurs.

Ex-Red Devils defender Neville spotted the 25-year-old's qualities during his time at Valencia as a coach and urged La Liga club to make a move for the 'fantastic' attacker, who was plying his trade for the Bundesliga's Bayer Leverkusen at the time, although the prospect of Son moving to the Mestalla was simply not to be.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Speaking to Goal, the versatile England veteran proclaimed: "I first saw Son Heung-min when I was a coach at Man United and he was playing for Leverkusen. He was very impressive.





"And when I became a coach at Valencia, I suggested to sign Son Heung-min. He was the first player I suggested to sign at Valencia. I thought he was a fantastic young player.

“Our owners also knew him well. We needed a winger who has pace and the quality to score a goal. It never happened, but I followed his career."

Neville then proceeded to draw comparisons between Son and former United teammate Park, with their respective 'attitude' and 'energy' being pinpointed most notably as desirable traits.

"I played with Park Ji-sung at Man United, and they have similar qualities. Their attitude is fantastic. They give energy to their team." He added.

"Park became a legend at Man United - unselfish work, played in big games. Everyone remembers he stopped [Andrea] Pirlo in the Champions League, he was great to play with, a nightmare to play against.

"I think Son is going the same direction with what Park did at Man United. Maybe Son scores more goals, Park is more of a team player, but they have similar qualities."