Soccer

Benfica President Told Bernardo Silva He Wouldn't Play for Club Again Amid Dispute Over Unpaid Wages

16 minutes ago

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira told Bernardo Silva that he would never play for the club again after a dispute over a month's unpaid wages.

 

According to a report in Ojogo, the player was still contractually linked to Benfica having moved on loan to Monaco.

But Vieira refused to accept Silva's request that the wage be paid by the Portuguese club, claiming that "the loan agreement states that Monaco are responsible for wages".

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

In a series of emails exchanged between the Benfica hierarchy, Vieira insisted that Silva would "not return to wear the shirt of the Benfica".

The Portugal international was eventually sold to Monaco, where he excelled and secured a lucrative transfer to Manchester City this summer.

"When you have a coach like Guardiola you cannot say no, because of the way he plays and the style his teams play," Silva told Sky Sports on his decision to join City.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Also, the quality of players that Manchester City have, when you have the opportunity to play with David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, I could say all of them.

"To be trained by Guardiola and learn from the best, you cannot say no. All coaches have different ways of working. Of course, Guardiola is very different from [Leonardo] Jardim at Monaco, so I am learning different things.


"He always tries to get to the little details and I think that makes the difference. To know the way he wants to defend and attack, so when you get on the pitch you know everything you have to do.

"And then he also gives you the freedom to play and use your qualities. It's been a pleasure, I've learned a lot already and I hope I can learn much more."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters