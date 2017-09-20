Soccer

La Liga Fine Celta Vigo for Failing to Reach 70% Stadium Capicity in Opening Two Games

16 minutes ago

Spanish side Celta Vigo have been handed a fine by La Liga after the Célticos breached regulations regarding stadium capacity, according to the Daily Mail.


In their opening two home fixtures of the 2017/18 season, against Real Sociedad and Deportivo Alavés, an attendance of 16,961 and 17,384 were recorded respectively, less than 70% of 29,000 that the Balaídos can hold.

With a midweek fixture against Getafe next in line for Celta Vigo, the club board have decided to lower ticket prices in the hopes that they can avoid any further punishment for low attendances in the future. Tickets for the Marcador and Gol stands have been lowered to €15, while a seat in the grandstand will set you back just €40.


Television cameras showed the areas of the stadium that were struggling to reach capacity, with the parts of the stadium that didn't protect supporters from the rain often down in fan numbers.

After Thursday's clash with Getafe, Celta Vigo travel to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium to take on SD Eibar. Los Armeros will be coming into this one low on confidence after suffering a catastrophic 6-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

