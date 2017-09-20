Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls are vying for a trophy Wednesday night, when the two MLS sides meet in the U.S. Open Cup final at Children's Mercy Park.

The Red Bulls, aside from a pair of Supporters' Shields, have never won a trophy, while Sporting KC is going for its fourth Open Cup title (and third in the last six years) to add to its two MLS Cup triumphs and 2000 Supporters' Shield.

In MLS play this season, they've met once, with Sporting Kansas City winning 2-0 on May 3 on two goals from Dom Dwyer. The forward has since been traded to Orlando City, so someone else will have to take the scoring reins for SKC, which is an unbeaten 9-0-5 at home in league play this season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can see the match via WatchESPN.