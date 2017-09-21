Chelsea Starlet Tammy Abraham Set to Snub England for Nigeria to Boost World Cup Chances

Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham - who is currently on-loan with Swansea - is understood to have agreed to switch allegiances from England to Nigeria in the hopes of featuring for the Super Eagles in the World Cup next summer.





The 19-year-old who was born in London has won nine Under-21 caps for the Three Lions but as he is yet to earn a first-team cap for England he is allowed to change who he represents on the national stage, and as such is eligible to play for Nigeria due to his dad's nationality.

Tammy Abraham rejects England and will pursue his International career with Nigeria



The president of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, is said to be a friend of Abraham's father and has claimed that the striker could play at the World Cup in Russia next year should the team qualify.





He said, via the Daily Mail: "I had a very honest and productive discussion with Tammy and his father last week.

"It's been a long process but I can tell you authoritatively that he has agreed to play for Nigeria and not England. He and his parents have started the necessary documents to effect the switch.





"Clearly he understands he stands a better chance playing for the Super Eagles. With his talent he has the ability to fight for a place in the Nigeria squad, by God's grace we make it to Russia, then he would contest for a chance to represent his fatherland," he added.

Abraham has featured for England at Under-18, 19 and 21 level and is seemingly set to leave that behind to link-up with Nigeria who are on course to make their sixth appearance at a World Cup, as they are currently three points clear in their group with two fixtures left to play.