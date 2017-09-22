What Would Premier League Badges Look Like in the Mario Universe?
One of my favorite sub-genres of internet content is when sports logos get redesigned to fit the same theme—like NFL logos as Donald Trump, or NBA logos as classic video games, or NBA logos as classic video games (again).
The twist this time is English Premier League badges as Mario characters, created by a guy in England identifying himself only as Tyler.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Bournemouth
Stoke City
Southampton
Swansea City
Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion
Watford
Newcastle United
Burnley
Manchester City
Everton
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Chelsea
Liverpool
Manchester United
Here’s a video showing them side-by-side with the real badges.
Premier League club badges...— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 22, 2017
...with a Mario twist. 😍 pic.twitter.com/MhkSz2QqRK
I think my favorites are Palace and Newcastle, but it’s really tough to choose.