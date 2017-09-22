Soccer

What Would Premier League Badges Look Like in the Mario Universe?

Chelsea Finally Sends Diego Costa Back to Atletico Madrid
One of my favorite sub-genres of internet content is when sports logos get redesigned to fit the same theme—like NFL logos as Donald Trump, or NBA logos as classic video games, or NBA logos as classic video games (again). 

The twist this time is English Premier League badges as Mario characters, created by a guy in England identifying himself only as Tyler

Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Boo Buddies based on Bournemouth. 👻 🍒 #princessleague

A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on

Stoke City

Southampton

Swansea City

Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion

Watford

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Goombas based on Watford 🐝 #princessleague

A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on

Newcastle United

Burnley

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Bowser Valley based on Burnley. The Clarets become the Koopas. #princessleague

A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on

Manchester City

Everton

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Blooper Bay based on Everton FC. The Blues become The Bloops #princessleague

A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on

Crystal Palace

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester United

Here’s a video showing them side-by-side with the real badges. 

I think my favorites are Palace and Newcastle, but it’s really tough to choose. 

