One of my favorite sub-genres of internet content is when sports logos get redesigned to fit the same theme—like NFL logos as Donald Trump, or NBA logos as classic video games, or NBA logos as classic video games (again).

The twist this time is English Premier League badges as Mario characters, created by a guy in England identifying himself only as Tyler.

Brighton & Hove Albion

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Cheep Cheep Beach based on Brighton and Hove Albion. Albion the Beach if you need me 🐟🐟🐟#princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Bournemouth

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Boo Buddies based on Bournemouth. 👻 🍒 #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Stoke City

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Pipe Zone based on Stoke City. You never know what you're going to get when you meet this team #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Southampton

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Thwomp Town based on Southampton. Solid club with a strong defence but the best players can slip through #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

Swansea City

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Bob-omb city based on Swansea City. Simply exploding with mid-table ambition #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Leicester City

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Lakitu Cloud based on Leicester City. Reaching unbelievably lofty heights ☁️#princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

West Bromwich Albion

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Diddy Kong Jungle based on West Brom. The Baggies become the Monkeys 🐒 #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Watford

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Goombas based on Watford 🐝 #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

Newcastle United

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Yoshi Island based on Newcastle United. Super fun to watch because they're always bouncing up and down. #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Burnley

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Bowser Valley based on Burnley. The Clarets become the Koopas. #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Manchester City

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Magikoopa Castle based on Manchester City. The erratic high flying wizards #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Everton

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Blooper Bay based on Everton FC. The Blues become The Bloops #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

Crystal Palace

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Koopa Paratroopa based on Crystal Palace. Always dropping down from a great height. #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Arsenal

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Blasters based on Arsenal. They're pretty dangerous but as the games go on it gets easier and easier to jump over them #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Tottenham Hotspur

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Chainchomp Canyon based on Tottenham Hotspur. A lot of bite but just can’t seem to reach what they really want. COYS! #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

West Ham United

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Hammer Bros based on West Ham. I'm forever throwing hammers, pretty hammers in the air #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Chelsea

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Luigi Fireball based on Chelsea FC. The spoilt little brother of the franchise #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Liverpool

EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Donkey Kong Country based on Liverpool FC. Both much bigger in the 80's... #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Manchester United

New season, new project! EPL X NINTENDO mash up • Mario Land based on Manchester United. It’s a meeee, the superstar! #princessleague A post shared by Tyler (@oldschoolpublishing) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

Here’s a video showing them side-by-side with the real badges.

Premier League club badges...



...with a Mario twist. 😍 pic.twitter.com/MhkSz2QqRK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 22, 2017

I think my favorites are Palace and Newcastle, but it’s really tough to choose.