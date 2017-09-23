Soccer

West Ham CEO Hopes Spurs Wins Title Over 'Foreign Spendthrifts' of the Premier League

34 minutes ago

Before West Ham United lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium, Hammers CEO Karren Brady went online on Saturday morning to share her opinions on the Premier League.

Brady Wrote on her column for The Sun that she wishes fellow London rivals Spurs to win the Premier League over clubs such as Manchester United and City, who are owned by foreign investors. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"In many ways, the cock should be crowing for Spurs. Newly resplendent in a year's time, White Hart Lane will ring in their name, as always.

"What more could a true a supporter want? Well, a first Premier League title would do," she said. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

 "I'd rather like to see them upset the foreign spendthrifts and do it, minus three points today, of course."

Brady went on to talk about her admiration of Daniel Levy as a businessman as well as Tottenham's academy set up. 

"And while Spurs have been tenacious in hanging on to star players they have also extracted huge sums in transfers — Gareth Bale’s £85million move to Real Madrid was a masterclass in salesmanship by Daniel Levy."

Brady also admits that she is Jealous of Spurs' set up with Pochettino building a strong squad around the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli. 

