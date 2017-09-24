Soccer

Everton Target Bournemouth Star as Potential Replacement for Romelu Lukaku

an hour ago

Everton are considering a move for Bournemouth forward Josh King in a bid to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Toffees, unlike in previous seasons, were very active in the summer's transfer window, spending a record £140 million on new players. More specifically, Everton made significant investments in attack with the signings of former Manchester United frontman Wayne Rooney and former Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Siggurdson.

However, the gaping hole left by the departure of record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has yet to be filled as Everton have struggled to find a consistent source of goals. 


But according to the Sun, Everton are weighing up a bid for a potential replacement for Lukaku - Bournemouth's King.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Everton boss Koeman wants to increase the versatility of his attacking ranks with the signing of a pacey striker. At 31-years of age, Rooney has lost much of the dynamism that characterized his performances in a United shirt. Moreover, despite recent goalscoring form, Oumar Niasse may still leave Goodison Park for pastures new.


The Blues are also considering alternative options from other European outfits. In fact, Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone has caught the attention of Everton, and the Toffees have reportedly enquired over Andone's availability.

Everton will look to improve upon their heavy defeat to Serie A side Atalanta in the Europa League as they take on Apollon Limassol on Thursday, before playing host to Burnley in the Premier League.



