Jamie Redknapp Says Harry Kane Deserves Pay Rise to Match Premier League's Highest Earners

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has expressed his belief that Tottenham forward Harry Kane should be paid as much as the Premier League's highest earners.

The prolific striker scored two more goals in Saturday's 3-2 win at West Ham to take his tally for the season to six goals in seven games.

And Redknapp has implored Spurs to offer him an improved salary to ensure that he does not follow in the footsteps of Kyle Walker, who left for Manchester City in the summer.

Harry Kane's 25th league goal of 2017 (23 apps). Only Lionel Messi (34 in 26 apps) has scored more in Europe's top 5 leagues pic.twitter.com/H6bBuarwec — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 23, 2017

"Everything is there for him at Spurs," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "They have a great young team but it's a case of rewarding him. Make it right that he stays at Tottenham.

"Whatever the top player in the country is on, he should have parity. It's as simple as that.

"I think the cat is out of the bag now, everyone knows how much the top players are on. Kyle Walker will be telling his mates how much he's earning at Manchester City and that will be a problem."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kane has now scored 82 Premier League goals at the age of just 24, and former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has claimed that there is a possibility he could match Alan Shearer's record of 260.

"There's been a lot of talk about that and if he stays fit and stays in the Premier League there's every chance he will," Sheringham said. "But he could go anywhere in the world.

"If he is not happy at Tottenham his agent will make it known and he will go wherever he wants to go, he's that good."