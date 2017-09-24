Soccer

Napoli Striker Confirmed to Have Suffered Another ACL Injury in Huge Blow for the Club

an hour ago

Napoli striker has undergone an MRI scan that has revealed he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament in a devastating blow to both club and player.

The Polish striker was forced out of the game against SPAL after 70 minutes, and will now undergo surgery on Monday.

It is a huge shame for Milik, who suffered a similar injury last season which sidelined him for nearly six months and 21 games of the season.

Thankfully, his injury this time is to his other knee, and his expected recovery time at this point is belived to be around the five month mark.

Napoli will be hoping to continue their fine start to the season in Milik's absence - they have won all six matches in Serie A so far, and many believe that under Maurizio Sarri, they have a real chance of challenging Juventus for the title this season.

The injury to Milik may mean Sarri has to assess the transfer market in January, with the club competing on four fronts this season without another out-and-out striker.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters