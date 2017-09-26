Virgil van Dijk Predicts Liverpool & Man City Will Go Furthest in Champions League This Season

September 26, 2017

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has had his say on who he thinks will go the furthest in the Champions League out of the English teams in Europe's top competition this season.

When speaking to Squawka at the launch of EA SPORTS FIFA 18, Van Dijk outlined the two Premier League clubs who he thought would do the best in this year's competition.


“I think Liverpool and Man City maybe,” he said.

Norwich City v Southampton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Liverpool are back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season, but were only able to earn a 2-2 draw with Sevilla on match day one.

However, Manchester City look a better bet for going the furthest in the league on their first group matches performance when they thrashed Feyenoord 4-0 away from home at De Kuip stadium.

Interestingly Liverpool and City, are two of the teams who were reportedly interested in the centre-half in this summer's transfer window, when Van Dijk was denied a move despite handing in a transfer request.

Maybe the Dutch international is still trying to work his way into his potential suitors good books. However, when asked if either could go all the way and win the competition, the 26-year-old was less confident.

“You never know. It’s always going to be difficult and [it’s] a different style of play – European nights are always different," claimed Van Dijk. “Anything can happen, especially if you are the big English clubs who are in the Champions League at the moment.”

The last time a Premier League side reached the Champions League final was in 2012 - when Chelsea managed to go all the way and beat Bayern Munich on penalties.

Liverpool and Manchester City will both be in action oon Tuesday night, with Liverpool up against Spartak Moscow and Guardiola's side facing Shakhtar Donetsk. 

