West Ham Expect Quick Antonio Return From Groin Injury Sustained Against Spurs

West Ham United are keeping their fingers crossed that Michail Antonio's groin injury only rules hims out for one match.

The Hammers ace sustained the problem during his club's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, but the London Evening Standard has reported that he may only be sidelined for this weekend's home encounter with Swansea City.

Antonio was substituted in the first half of the London Stadium loss after he picked up the strain and was replaced by the returning Andy Carroll in Slaven Bilic's forward line.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The powerful forward's pace, skill and eye for goal were missed hugely by the Irons for much of the clash, with Spurs running up three goals without reply before Serge Aurier's dismissal for two yellow card offences handed them a way back into proceedings.

Antonio had spent three months on the treatment table after he tore his hamstring injury back in April, and he required a 72-minute run out with West Ham's Under-23s side on 11th August before he made his first-team comeback with a 68 minute outing in the 3-2 defeat to Southampton a week later.

The England international, who will now miss the next batch of international fixtures due to his groin issue, had played the full 90 minutes in each of West Ham's next three Premier League encounters before he was replaced in the 28th minute against Tottenham.

The ex-Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday man will remain in the capital during the international break to continue his recuperation from the groin niggle, and should be fit enough to feature for Bilic's side when West Ham take on Burnley on Saturday October 14.

