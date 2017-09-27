Former Newcastle Star Gives His Take on the Toon Army's Striking Dilemma as Club Prepares for Reds

Newcastle United host Liverpool in a Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday and former Newcastle striker Mick Quinn believes Joselu deserves more game time as the main man for the Magpies. The German striker signed for the Toon Army this summer from Stoke for £5m and so far has one League goal.

Writing for the Chronicle Live after Newcastle's 1-0 loss to Brighton, Mick Quinn wrote: " I did feel a little bit for Joselu given some of the criticism afterwards. It’s not like his team-mates had created four or five opportunities for him.

"The problem Joselu has is that he missed a few golden chances the weekend before - so obviously they sprung to mind straight away when he put that one round the far post." Despite these misses Quinn believes Rafa Benitez will stick with Joselu upfront and is of the opinion that Mitrovic should not walk back into the side.

"In terms of Aleksandar Mitrovic being back from suspension, I don’t see any chance in him starting on Sunday. I certainly wouldn’t put him in my team. Not until he has earned some trust back anyway. He got the ban for an act of stupidity off the ball," wrote Quinn.

Mitrovic received a three match suspension, after an elbow to the head of Manuel Lanzini was picked up by television cameras. Another forward option for Newcastle is Dwight Gayle, but Quinn believes Gayle is not quite ready to be starting.

"Dwight Gayle doesn’t look quite at the races at the moment, but his presence on the bench will certainly be keeping Joselu on his toes. Joselu knows if he keeps missing, Gayle will return soon enough - because, at the end of the day, you simply have to score goals as a striker."

Quinn believes Joselu can be a star on Sunday providing he puts the required effort in: "if he works extremely hard in training this week, stays behind and practises his finishing, then he can be the hero against Liverpool."