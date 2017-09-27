Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player this year, as revealed by Opta.

The England international took his tally to 34 in just 30 games with a typically clinical hat-trick in Tuesday's Champions League victory against APOEL Nicosia.

The closest of any Premier League players to Kane are Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.

34 - No player has scored more goals in all competitions for a Premier League club in 2017 than Harry Kane (34). Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/LM2QP6D7h3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2017

To put Kane's superb strike rate into perspective, Aguero has scored 10 fewer in all competitions so far this year, from three more appearances.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has played two games fewer than Kane, but even his impressive record cannot match that of the Spurs marksman.

Further back are Kane's teammate Dele Alli, and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, with 18 and 17 goals to their name respectively.

Harry Kane is the hat-trick hero for the sixth time in 2017.



What a striker. 👏 pic.twitter.com/mRKr4AUPsV — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 26, 2017

After Kane fired in an astonishing sixth hat-trick of 2017, coach Mauricio Pochettino waxed lyrical of his prolific forward.

“He has something special in front of goal and that is why he’s one of the best," said the Argentine coach, quoted by the Guardian. "All the strikers who are at this level have something special. They are killers. Harry has this special skill.

“Him and [Cristiano] Ronaldo are completely different types of players. For me, Harry is one of the best strikers. Cristiano is different – he is not a main striker, like Messi. It doesn’t change my perception of Harry.

"He is one of the best but I don’t want to say I am in love with him, like I did after Saturday’s win at West Ham. My wife is so jealous and so is his wife! He’s unbelievable."