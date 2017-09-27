Swansea New Boy Roque Mesa Outlines Difficulties in Adapting to Premier League

New Swansea midfielder Roque Mesa has indicated that Premier League football is proving a bit difficult to get used to.

The 28-year-old Spaniard, who joined the Welsh side from Las Palmas over the summer, made his second appearance for the Swans against Watford at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday and was quite impressive, save an errant pass that ultimately led to Richarlison scoring a late winner for the visitors.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Despite the poor result, the player is enjoying playing in England, although he claims that the transition from La Liga hasn't been easy.

“I like Swansea. My family like it too. It’s a calm place – a very good place to play football – and I am happy here,” he said via the club's official website.





“The Premier League is very different from La Liga. At Las Palmas, it’s always tiki-taka, tiki-taka – calm and tranquil play.

“In the Premier League it’s different, it’s box-to-box and it’s very quick.

“For me it’s not easy to get used to because I am used to a different kind of football. But I will try to adapt as soon as possible because I like the Premier League very much.”





Swansea will travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Saturday, and Roque is hoping for another chance to show his talent.





“I feel good,” he continued. “I enjoy playing the games. Now we have West Ham and I will try to learn the lessons from the last game.

“I want to play and to win for Swansea because three points this Saturday are very important. It’s an important game for the team – for all of us. We will try.”