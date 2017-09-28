Soccer

Huge Blow for Borussia Dortmund as Reus Suffers Injury Setback

39 minutes ago

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund look set to be without star man Marco Reus until March, as the attacking midfielder has delayed his comeback in order to be fully fit for Germany's World Cup campaign this summer. 

The 28-year-old missed out on Die Mannschaft's triumph in Brazil three years ago, and, according to Sport Bild, is not willing to risk another absence in what could be his last global tournament. 

The pacy attacker played no part in the German's World Cup dominance in 2014 after sustaining a ruptured syndesmotic ligament which kept him out for 66 days, spanning the entire summer. 

However, after Reus ruptured his cruciate ligament in May last year, the Dortmund-born playmaker was sentenced to a much prolonged spell on the sidelines. 

FBL-GER-CUP-FRANKFURT-DORTMUND

Since sustaining the injury, the 29-times capped international has stated that his rehabilitation was going well, with an update coming only recently. 

"I'm doing very well, really very well", the 28-year-old said in a recent interview.

"Everything is going according to plan."

However, even though Reus' return appeared to be on course it now looks as though this setback will mean he could well end up missing a total of 33 games for BVB since suffering the injury, and it will be a long time yet before the Signal Iduna Park faithful see their star back in action.  

