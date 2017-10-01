Soccer

EA Sports Hilariously Troll King of Twitter Michy Batshuayi After Striker's Message Post-Atletico

2 hours ago

Michy Batshuayi and EA Sports' Twitter interactions are something that every fan has come to love, to the point where it's difficult to imagine the social site without them.

The Belgian banter king had a bone to pick with the makers of FIFA 18 recently over his rating and statistics in this year's game, and since then they have been back and forth.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The 23-year-old is adamant that he should be a bit higher, and has been on a mission to prove to EA that they made a mistake in only rating him 80.

They told him to 'continue scoring goals and we'll talk' before they considered such course of action, and Batshuayi has done exactly that.

On Wednesday he was the hero of the hour after scoring with the last kick of the game to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at their new Wanda Metropolitano.

Naturally, everybody expected Batshuayi to hit EA up after the game to make a last-ditch plea for a rise in ratings ahead of FIFA's Friday release.

Although he did hit them up, it wasn't exactly in the way that people expected - he instead chose to upload a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger getting pumped up with the caption 'Ahahahaha everyone was waiting for me to come at @EASPORTSFIFA like ...'.

EA then trolled Batshuayi beautifully by claiming that he would be upping his own stats to 99 as soon as he loaded up the game for the first time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters