Jamaal Lascelles Reveals That His Mum Still Pays Him a Fiver Every Time He Scores

Following Jamaal Lascelles goal against Stoke City last month, his mother revealed on Twitter that she is still paying him for every time he scores.

Costing me a fortune , from his academy days at nffc, it's always been a fiver a goal 😩 — jill lascelles (@JillLascelles) September 16, 2017

Since the days of being an academy player, it was those extra incentives and through all the hard work of the now Newcastle United captain, he still receives the same treatment. Nice touch.

Lascelles then made a comment about that tweet: "When I was a kid, obviously I didn't score often, but she used to say 'if you score, it's a fiver', and she's carried on that probably from the age of 10 until now.

"She still gives me fivers. At the minutes, she's not happy, I've been scoring a few.

"My mum – I love her, I love her to bits."

The defender then went on to discuss what went on when he arrived at the club and what he said after Newcastle's 3-1 defeat to Southampton changed him and the team: "I do remember that interview.





"The reason I said what I would say in the changing room was that I was on the bench looking at a lot of it all season, and I could see what's going on.





"I was involved in that Southampton game – I came on at half-time – and things happened in that game which I didn't like, and things needed to be said.

"I'm glad that I did say it, because it got a big reaction from the players. After that, we had a really good run, and we were unlucky not to stay up.

"I just said what was on my mind. Looking back on it, maybe some players would have thought 'who's this guy? He's 22, screaming at everyone in the changing room'. Maybe, on paper, I shouldn't have done it.

"But I'm glad that I did. I couldn't not (say it)."

Now he's the captain of a famous club with rich history who are now back in the Premier League. Life for Lascelles and Newcastle is good right now, that's for sure.