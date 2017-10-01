Pep Guardiola Dedicates Crucial Man City Victory Over Chelsea to Injured Duo
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's performance against Chelsea and dedicated the win to Benjamin Mendy and Sergio Aguero following the news both player face a spell on the sidelines due to injury.
The Spaniard told Manchester City's official website: “I want to dedicate this game for Benjamin and to Sergio - every guy is going to fight to keep going, we are so sad for Benjamin; he’s a guy who gives us a different spirit in the locker room. Sergio as well, but hopefully he’ll be back soon."
The former Barcelona manager did point out that the season is just getting started when discussing the importance of the victory:
"Chelsea are dangerous when they counter, but we keep the ball as much as possible. When we win, we are so happy for that. It’s just September, and there's a long way to go."
Pep also hailed the individual performances of both Kevin De Bruyne and Fabian Delph, regarding the Belgian playmaker he said:
"He makes absolutely everything. He can score, fights like the humblest guy around - I’m so happy for him".
Guardiola praised De Bruyne further: "He’s clever. The quality to see the ball short, long - he can play in four, five or six positions. We are lucky to have him."
Former Aston Villa captain Delph also had his performance singled out: “Fabian again made an outstanding performance, his covering was excellent; he’s aggressive, I’m so happy for him, the last season was tough for him, that’s why I’m so happy."
Following the news Benjamin Mendy will be out of action until April, Fabian Delph has been used by the Manchester City gaffer in the left-back role and has looked an adequate replacement in the two games he has been deployed there.