Ex-Chelsea Striker Claims 'Not Good Enough' Liverpool Need to Sign a Striker to Win Silverware

Tony Cascarino, a former Chelsea and Celtic forward, has claimed that Liverpool need to sign a clinical striker if they want to win trophies.

The Reds have managed just one victory in all competitions since their 4-0 hammering of Arsenal in the Premier League, all but ending title dreams that arose in the early stages of the season.

Writing for The Times, Cascarino said: "Liverpool have to find a man who will regularly convert chances.

Jamie Carragher says Daniel Sturridge has not been the same player since Luis Suarez left Liverpool in 2014. — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) October 2, 2017

"They are making so many but they are drawing too often. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané are excellent players but they are not natural finishers and Daniel Sturridge doesn’t look the same player he was under Brendan Rodgers.

"Against Seville, Burnley, Spartak Moscow and now Newcastle United they have dominated games and still managed to drop points.

"In those matches they had 92 shots but only scored five times. It’s not good enough. They have improved under Jürgen Klopp but they will struggle to win trophies without being clinical."

Liverpool have been regularly using Brazilian international Roberto Firmino as their No.9 this season, with constant injuries to Daniel Sturridge limiting the Englishman's gametime.

Although the 26-year-old can certainly do a job up front, he made a name for himself as one of the most influential playmakers in the Bundesliga during a four-year spell in Hoffenheim and he lacks the same cut-throat attitude in front of goal we're seeing with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Álvaro Morata.