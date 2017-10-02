Soccer

Ex-Chelsea Striker Claims 'Not Good Enough' Liverpool Need to Sign a Striker to Win Silverware

an hour ago

Tony Cascarino, a former Chelsea and Celtic forward, has claimed that Liverpool need to sign a clinical striker if they want to win trophies. 

The Reds have managed just one victory in all competitions since their 4-0 hammering of Arsenal in the Premier League, all but ending title dreams that arose in the early stages of the season.

Writing for The Times, Cascarino said: "Liverpool have to find a man who will regularly convert chances.

"They are making so many but they are drawing too often. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané are excellent players but they are not natural finishers and Daniel Sturridge doesn’t look the same player he was under Brendan Rodgers.

"Against Seville, Burnley, Spartak Moscow and now Newcastle United they have dominated games and still managed to drop points.

"In those matches they had 92 shots but only scored five times. It’s not good enough. They have improved under Jürgen Klopp but they will struggle to win trophies without being clinical."

Liverpool have been regularly using Brazilian international Roberto Firmino as their No.9 this season, with constant injuries to Daniel Sturridge limiting the Englishman's gametime. 

Although the 26-year-old can certainly do a job up front, he made a name for himself as one of the most influential playmakers in the Bundesliga during a four-year spell in Hoffenheim and he lacks the same cut-throat attitude in front of goal we're seeing with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Álvaro Morata.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters