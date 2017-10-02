Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Hilariously Renames Tottenham Hotspur During Press Conference

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has his own name for Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and he revealed it during a press conference.

Tottenham are up there as title contenders with Manchester City, Manchester United and of course champions Chelsea. However, according to Sport Bible, during a press conference Guardiola referred to Tottenham as 'the Harry Kane team.'

Guardiola said: "We're in September. Chelsea won 13 games in a row last season. They were unbeatable, they won the league. It's not easy. Of course this season they play in Europe. It's a little more complicated for all the teams."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He added: "We have United [and] the Harry Kane team who scores every game two or three goals. Jose with United will always be tough. That is a Jose Mourinho team, aggressive winning duels and so quick on the counter attack. They are already convinced they can do it in this way. It will be tough."

It's quite clear that Tottenham aren't a one-man team with goals coming from all areas of the pitch and the ability of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen coming forward from midfield, but it's hard to hide the impact that Kane has on the performance of Spurs.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Kane - despite not scoring through the whole of August - is now the Premier League's joint top-goalscorer after having scored seven goals in his last three outings.

Last season Tottenham were the only side in the league to keep up the pace with Antonio Conte's men and lost out on the league title in the final weeks of the campaign - it was the goal tally of Harry Kane which kept them in the race.