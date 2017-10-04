Soccer

Wolfsburg's Divock Origi Fires Shots at Parent Club Liverpool Over Consistency Issues

0:50 | Soccer
Chelsea Finally Sends Diego Costa Back to Atletico Madrid
an hour ago

Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi has hit out at parent club Liverpool for their expectations of the striker whilst he was still at Anfield - claiming that what they wanted of him was unfair at such a young age.

Origi joined Liverpool back in 2014, but since then has failed to consistently impress in Merseyside - resulting in a loan move to Wolfsburg in the recent summer transfer window. After one goal in six games for the Bundesliga outfit, the Belgian international has now hit out at his parent club - claiming that their expectations are too high for the 22-year-old:

"You can’t expect from a youngster to perform consistently," he told HLN (via Football 365). "It went with ups and with downs. I scored 21 goals in two years. Not bad. I’ve learned a lot at Liverpool. It’s still my plan to return after this season. But now I’m focusing on Wolfsburg."

Since joining Wolfsburg, Origi has found himself in the starting line-up in five of their opening seven matches. His sole goal arrived in the 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen towards the end of September, and seems to be relishing the opportunity of consistent game time.

Meanwhile, back in Merseyside, despite a star studded attacking line, Liverpool are struggling to find the back of the net as often as they would hope - scoring only eight goals in their last seven matches despite a huge amount of chances in each.

The pressure is starting to pile of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who has already been under severe pressure regarding his team's inabilities at the other end of the pitch.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters