Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi has hit out at parent club Liverpool for their expectations of the striker whilst he was still at Anfield - claiming that what they wanted of him was unfair at such a young age.

Origi joined Liverpool back in 2014, but since then has failed to consistently impress in Merseyside - resulting in a loan move to Wolfsburg in the recent summer transfer window. After one goal in six games for the Bundesliga outfit, the Belgian international has now hit out at his parent club - claiming that their expectations are too high for the 22-year-old:

"You can’t expect from a youngster to perform consistently," he told HLN (via Football 365). "It went with ups and with downs. I scored 21 goals in two years. Not bad. I’ve learned a lot at Liverpool. It’s still my plan to return after this season. But now I’m focusing on Wolfsburg."

Since joining Wolfsburg, Origi has found himself in the starting line-up in five of their opening seven matches. His sole goal arrived in the 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen towards the end of September, and seems to be relishing the opportunity of consistent game time.

Meanwhile, back in Merseyside, despite a star studded attacking line, Liverpool are struggling to find the back of the net as often as they would hope - scoring only eight goals in their last seven matches despite a huge amount of chances in each.

The pressure is starting to pile of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who has already been under severe pressure regarding his team's inabilities at the other end of the pitch.