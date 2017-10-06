Theo Walcott Tipped to Rejoin Former Club Southampton in January After 12 Years With Arsenal

Arsenal have been tipped to sell long-serving forward Theo Walcott when the transfer window re-opens in what is being described as 'January clear out' that could also see Mesut Ozil leave the club before he becomes a free agent in summer and loses all his transfer value.

According to the Daily Express, Southampton are interested and seem ready to welcome Walcott back to the south coast after leaving the club for Arsenal all the way back in 2006.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Still only 28 years of age, Walcott has always struggled for consistency at the Emirates Stadium and his game time has suffered as a result of that. Injuries have also played a part in him not always living up to expectation after first making a name for himself from as young as 14.

It is said that Arsenal have no plans to extend Walcott's current contract beyond 2019 and it is claimed Southampton are looking to pay between £12m and £15m to have him back.

The Saints have struggled to score goals so far this season and a return to St Mary's for Walcott could well boost that, as well as serving to revitalise his own career.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But if Arsenal really are looking to sell Ozil this January as well, they may have a more difficult time as the German play-maker isn't likely to have suitors lining up at the price the Gunners will ask.

According to Goal.com, Ozil would only be prepared to leave Arsenal for Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United. It severely limits his market and relies on one of those three sides making a less than sensible offer just six months shy of potentially being able to get him for free.