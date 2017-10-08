VIDEO: BVB Star Christian Pulisic Repsonds in an Epic Way to Kid's Heartwarming Puerto Rico Gesture

90Min
October 08, 2017

Christian Pulisic has responded in amazing fashion to a young fan who chose to raffle off his signed Borussia Dortmund shirt to help raise money for the victims of Puerto Rico.

The island was recently devastated by Hurricane Maria and its inhabitants are still very much recovering from the effects of the storm which hit September 20.

For one young football fan, who goes by the name of Alex Idarra, Puerto Rico is extremely important as it is a U.S territory and in a heartwarming clip, he revealed he was trying to raise money to help out those in need by raffling of the shirt that Pulisic had signed for him before a qualifying match against Honduras back in March.

The American midfielder caught wind of Alex's attempts to do good and responded in fantastic fashion.

He addressed the youngster in a video clip of his own and informed him that he would be sending him another signed shirt to compensate, plus he would be making a donation of his own to help the victims of Puerto Rico.

The 19-year-old said in the clip on ussoccer.com: "I just want to say, I think it's really amazing what you're doing, giving up something that means a lot to you. Thank you very much for what you're doing, I hope it's going to help the people ofn Puerto Rico."

Amazingly, Alex has already helped to raise over $3000 for UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fun as a result of his raffling off efforts.

