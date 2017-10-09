Kop Legend Urges Klopp to Solve Liverpool's Striking Issues By Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has urged Kop manager Jurgen Klopp to sign his former Borussia Dortmund protege Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





Klopp has tended to opt for Roberto Firmino to lead his forward line this season - despite the presence of the injury-prone Daniel Sturridge and young starlet Dominic Solanke - with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah playing either side of the Brazilian.

Though Firmino has begun the season in fine fettle with four goals and three assists, Thompson believes that Klopp needs a more natural striker to lead Liverpool’s front line.

Klopp knows all about Gabon international Aubameyang from his time at Dortmund, with the striker netting 29 league goals in his two seasons playing under the German, where he has previously gone on record crediting Klopp as one of the reasons why he is now one of the world’s most renound forward’s.

"Klopp brought me a lot," said Aubameyang, speaking to ESPN. "He gave me strength of character and made me develop defensively.

"He's one of the three managers who gave me the chance to become who I am today along with [St Etienne's] Christophe Galtier and Thomas Tuchel.”

Though it has been Liverpool’s defence which has come under the most scrutiny so far this campaign, Liverpool have had trouble converting their chances in the past few games and Thompson feels both areas need to be addressed in January.

Speaking to The Daily Express, Thompson revealed that had Liverpool signed long-term target Virgil van Dijk in the summer, it wouldn’t have necessarily solved Liverpool’s defensive woes.

"I don't believe the Virgil van Dijk signing alone would have solved our problems," said Thompson.

"He'd improve our defence but I don't think he's the sort of vocal leader who would sort it out.

“I’d like to see a more physical and commanding presence in the side.

"I do feel that come January we need to improve the defenders and get an out-and-out striker.

“If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became available then he should be on our hit list."