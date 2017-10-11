Crystal Palace Chasing Besiktas Forward Cenk Tosun After Dismal Premier League Start

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to move for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun in January in order to solve their goal scoring problems.

The Eagles have made a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign this season, losing all seven of their matches so far. Even more worryingly, Roy Hodgson's side have yet to find the back of the net this season in the league.

Now with star striker Christian Benteke being reportedly ruled out for at least another five weeks with a knee injury, Palace are desperately short of strikers up front.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to the Sun, they plan to bring in Turkish striker Cenk Tosun in January to help the team score more goals.

The Besiktas star has been in good form so far in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring two goals and producing one assist in six league appearances for the Turkish side. He has continued his impressive goal scoring record from last season, where he scored 20 goals in the league for the Black Eagles.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Crystal Palace in the summer, only for it to never materialise. Since the summer transfer window closed, however, Tosun has revealed he still hopes to play in England one day despite Palace's failed move.

Transfer Talk: Tottenham and Newcastle Reportedly Scouting Long-Term Crystal Palace Target Cenk Tosun https://t.co/YhQdEWZvCm — Crystal Palace Pro (@CPFCpro) October 10, 2017

Speaking to ESPN, the striker said "Crystal Palace offered £13.5m on transfer deadline day. Had they made the bid a week earlier I would be playing in the Premier League right now. I would only leave Besiktas if I made my club money and if the circumstances are right.

"All I am focused on right now is Besiktas - we are doing well in the Champions League and league. I am really happy at Besiktas but like Arda Turan and Nuri Sahin I want to be an ambassador for Turkey abroad. I am keen on playing in England."

Crystal Palace find themselves bottom of the Premier League, four points behind Bournemouth ahead of their next game in the league at home to Chelsea on Saturday.