Man City's Bravo Coy on Chile Future as Wife Slams 'Drunken' Teammates' Unprofessionalism

Claudio Bravo has refused to confirm if he will retire from international football - as the goalkeeper's wife slammed his "drunken" Chile teammates for their unprofessionalism.

The Manchester City shot stopper was part of La Roja's team which lost 3-0 to Brazil on Tuesday and, with it, came the confirmation that Chile would not be taking part at next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Bravo, a 115-times capped international, is now mulling over whether it is time to end his journey as part of the senior set up for his national side, but remained coy on the possibility when quizzed on his future by La Tercera.

He said: "I'm going to take a moment to think, seeing that this four more years has tremendous wear. Things are decided calmly, I have to talk to important people and be calm.

"If I am not or the manager is not, you have to continue in the same line, and always be professional."

Bravo saw his City counterpart Gabriel Jesus bag a brace against him in Sao Paulo as the Little Canaries secured top spot in the CONCACAF standings, while goalkeeping rival at the Etihad - Ederson - kept a clean sheet to rub it in further.



Chile were only pipped to fifth place - and an inter-confederation play-off spot - on goal difference by Peru, but one person was ready to hit out at Bravo's international colleagues.

Carla Prado, the keeper's wife, told Chilean news outlet Emol that some of Chile's stars should be ashamed of themselves for not being as professional as her husband, and claimed that some would rather party hard than help their country qualify for the international tournament.

She remarked: “When they put on the shirt it has to be with professionalism. I know that most of them busted their asses, while others left parties and even didn’t train from the drunkenness they had.”

Bravo himself chose not to criticise his fellow players with El Tercera carrying quotes of his following his partner's assessment.

He added: “Those things are spoken about internally. Those here know their responsibility. We are big people and everyone takes responsibility for things.”