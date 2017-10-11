Spurs Handed Injury Boost as Key Duo Step Up Recovery From Long-Term Injuries

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have been provided with an injury boost ahead of their clash with Bournemouth after Danny Rose and Erik Lamela resumed full training sessions.

The pair have been out of action all season long due to knee and hip complaints, but Spurs' official Twitter account posted images of Rose and Lamela actively taking part with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's squad at their Hotspur Way training base on Wednesday.

Rose and Lamela are still some way off from featuring for the first-team due to the extent of their rehabilitation programmes, but Tottenham fans will be buoyed to see two key players finally get off the treatment table.

Left-back Rose has not kicked a ball in anger since January after he picked up a knee ligament problem in the 0-0 draw with Sunderland last season.

Despite the injury not seeming that severe to begin with, the 27-year-old's problem was clearly more prevalent than first imagined and ruled him out for the rest of the 2016/17 campaign.

Rose being on the sidelines did not prevent Manchester United from mulling over a possible summer swoop for him, but thankfully for Spurs' fanbase his injury halted the Red Devils from making an official bid.

Lamela, meanwhile, has been ruled out for even longer. The Argentina international's hip issue has prevented him from featuring in any of Tottenham's last 57 games in all competitions, with his lengthy spell with the medical team going all the way back to October 2016.

The forward's last spell on the pitch saw him play 29 minutes of the Lilywhites' 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool and, like Rose's injury, has proved much more problematic than the initial diagnosis made it out to be.

There are still no pencilled in dates for either player to officially make their comeback from injury, but Pochettino will be boosted to have two stars back in contention as the fixtures begin to come thick and fast.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters