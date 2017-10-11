Spurs Handed Injury Boost as Key Duo Step Up Recovery From Long-Term Injuries

Tottenham Hotspur have been provided with an injury boost ahead of their clash with Bournemouth after Danny Rose and Erik Lamela resumed full training sessions.

The pair have been out of action all season long due to knee and hip complaints, but Spurs' official Twitter account posted images of Rose and Lamela actively taking part with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's squad at their Hotspur Way training base on Wednesday.

Rose and Lamela are still some way off from featuring for the first-team due to the extent of their rehabilitation programmes, but Tottenham fans will be buoyed to see two key players finally get off the treatment table.

Danny Rose and @ErikLamela train with the rest of the team at Hotspur Way today as they continue to progress with their rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/d1WMnKfXLz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 11, 2017

Left-back Rose has not kicked a ball in anger since January after he picked up a knee ligament problem in the 0-0 draw with Sunderland last season.

Despite the injury not seeming that severe to begin with, the 27-year-old's problem was clearly more prevalent than first imagined and ruled him out for the rest of the 2016/17 campaign.

Rose being on the sidelines did not prevent Manchester United from mulling over a possible summer swoop for him, but thankfully for Spurs' fanbase his injury halted the Red Devils from making an official bid.

Lamela, meanwhile, has been ruled out for even longer. The Argentina international's hip issue has prevented him from featuring in any of Tottenham's last 57 games in all competitions, with his lengthy spell with the medical team going all the way back to October 2016.

The forward's last spell on the pitch saw him play 29 minutes of the Lilywhites' 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool and, like Rose's injury, has proved much more problematic than the initial diagnosis made it out to be.

There are still no pencilled in dates for either player to officially make their comeback from injury, but Pochettino will be boosted to have two stars back in contention as the fixtures begin to come thick and fast.

