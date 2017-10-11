VIDEO: Man Utd's Paul Pogba Looks as Fit as Ever as He Steps Up Rehabilitation in the USA

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba is looking ripped and ready as he steps up his recovery, following a hamstring injury suffered on September 19 playing against Basel in the Champions League.

The French midfielder has travelled to America, where he's undergoing a stiff training regimen, and he's needed to use a water hose for cooling purposes on occasion.

Jose Mourinho will hope to have his star man back as soon as is possible. The Red Devils have to navigate through a total of six games over the next 17 days, and with Marouane Fellaini suffering a knee ligament issue whilst on international duty with Belgium, things could go downhill.

EXCLUSIVE: New pictures emerge of injured Paul Pogba https://t.co/vzZoQ2rgXA pic.twitter.com/iukpQQjnwE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 10, 2017

"His injury is not one that I can have the hope like I can have with others," the former Chelsea boss said.

"With long-term injuries, I don’t speak about them, so Ibra, Pogba, Rojo and these players, I don’t think about them."





Midfield teammate Nemanja Matic also believes that the team can cope without Pogba.

Paul Pogba currently in rehab training to get back for. #Pogba



pic.twitter.com/jZHGhY8B8H — Pogba Stuff (@PogbaStuff_) October 11, 2017

“We know that he will be out for some time" he insisted. "He’s very important for us, a great player, but I am sure he will be ready soon."

The Frenchman, meanwhile, hasn't put on an ounce of weight during his time away from the team. And, under the watchful eye of his two trainers, he has been making great strides in his rehabilitation.