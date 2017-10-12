The Americans had entered the day in first in Group A but settled for going through as a third-place finisher in the U-17 World Cup.
U.S. Soccer needed a dose of good news after the senior men's national team's failure to qualify for the World Cup, but the U-17s weren't fully able to deliver it.
John Hackworth's side is on to the knockout stage of the U-17 World Cup, but as a third-place finisher and not a group winner after a 3-1 loss to Colombia in India on Thursday. George Acosta delivered a first-half equalizer, but Colombia dominated the second half, scoring goals on Juan Peñaloza's sensational free kick and Deiber Caicedo's 87th-minute insurance strike. The last goal proved vital, as it forced Colombia and the USA level on points, goal differential and goals scored. That, coupled with Ghana's 4-0 win over India, shot the African side to first in Group A and allowed Colombia to overtake the USA. The result is a tougher round-of-16 opponent and one or two fewer days rest before the knockout stage begins.
The USA entered Thursday as winners of two straight at the World Cup, beating India 3-0 before edging Ghana 1-0.
For Acosta, the goal struck home, as his father is Colombian. It was a well-taken finish in the 24th minute after an assist from Atlanta United's Andrew Carleton, who returned the favor for Acosta after being set up by him for a goal vs. India.
That reprieve didn't hold, though, and Peñaloza made the USA pay from a tight angle, curling in the eventual game-winner in the 67th minute.
Golazo de Juan Peñaloza Gool Colombia!!! #USA🇺🇸 1-2 🇨🇴#COL.#USACOL #FIFAU17WC #FCFSub17
Colombia's opener came off a poor U.S. defensive sequence in the third minute, with Juan Vidal pouncing from close range.
Gool Colombia!! Juan Vidal anota Siesta 💤 💤 defensa norte americana
#USA🇺🇸 0-1🇨🇴#COL.#USACOL #FIFAU17WC #FCFSub17
The Americans await the word of who they will play in the first knockout game. The options are either Group B winner Paraguay, or the winner of Group C, which is likely to be Iran but could mathematically still be Germany.