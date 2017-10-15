Barcelona Midfield Maestro Reveals Reasons Behind Signing a 'Contract for Life'

Andres Iniesta has shed some light on the reasons behind his decision to sign a 'contract for life' with his only professional club Barcelona, having made over 400 appearances for the Catalan side.

Regarded as one of the greats of his generation, Iniesta (now 33) has the trophy cabinet to match, winning a staggering 33 trophies for both club and country and now looks set to continue his stay with the Catalan side.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet SPORT, asked whether it's winning trophies that drives him to continue, Iniesta replied: "They are important stats, important for what they mean and how they were achieved.

"Day to day I don't look at what I can do, but the day to day, enjoying the play and doing things well. If titles arrive, great, that's what we're working for, we're not going to fool ourselves. The idea is to keep winning and making the club great. I focus on the day to day, confident that everything will go well and the numbers will add up."

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Asked about where his desire to continue comes from, Iniesta followed up to say: "My desire, obviously, is that my story or link with Barcelona goes on years more.

"That's what I want day to day. Within some months I won't know what my personal feelings will be but for now it's good and I hope it continues like this."

Andres Iniesta is the fifth player in history to be capped 120 times for Spain.



Legendary career. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/cK32cMtpxv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 2, 2017

With this contract, speculation will mount as to what Iniesta's plans are once he hangs up his boots, although he was quick to quash any notion of becoming any more than a Barcelona player at this stage of his career.

He stated: "The 'contract for life' could mean a lot of things but day to day, the present rules.

"In some months things could change, in a year or in two. The contract is to evaluate each season based on what I could do or mean as a player. Now I'm a player and I have no other vision. In the future we will see."