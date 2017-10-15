Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy Says Coach Mauricio Pochettino Is Aware Club Will Not Spend 'Huge Money'

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that coach Mauricio Pochettino is aware that "huge sums of money" will not be spent on players.

Spurs left their transfer business until late in the summer window, bringing in defenders Serge Aurier and Davinson Sanchez.

But Levy has insisted that he and Pochettino are both of the opinion that investing big money in players is unnecessary.

"We haven’t really discussed the money that is available," the Spurs chief told the Daily Mail. "It’s not a secret, it will eventually be between Mauricio and me. We wouldn’t go public on it.

"Mauricio is very aware that firstly we have a huge capital project [Tottenham’s new stadium] that we’re embarking upon.

"For two seasons we have been competing for the title, but it’s unlikely that we can improve our starting XI without spending a huge sum of money and actually I don’t think that either I or Mauricio want to be in that model.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"It’s a huge responsibility. We’re a big club but it’s run as a proper club, we are self-sufficient. If we make a £60m investment in a player, that means somebody else is going to be affected in our starting XI and, if we make a mistake, it’s very costly."

Despite the financial might of Spurs' Premier League opposition, Levy has expressed his hope that Pochettino will become "the Sir Alex Ferguson of Tottenham Hotspur".

"I have always said to him that I want him to be a partner, that when he signed a contract for five years — which was a massive commitment for the club — it was on the basis that we were really going to commit to each other," he added.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"I want Mauricio to be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Tottenham Hotspur and he has the most fantastic opportunity to be that. I have confidence that he can do it. We’re so aligned in where we want to be.

"I would love nothing more than Mauricio still to be our manager in 10 to 15 years’ time. Winning at Tottenham Hotspur is far greater than winning at Real Madrid — and he agrees."