Everton Plan Shock Move for Injury-Plagued Liverpool Striker in January Transfer Window

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Liverpool could send Danny Ings on loan to their city rivals Everton in the January transfer window, with the Reds desperate to see the 25-year-old get regular game time after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.


According to TEAMtalk, the former Burnley striker still harbours hopes of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Russia next year and despite heavy interest from a number of Championship clubs including Leeds United, he is determined to stay in the Premier League.

It is understood that Southgate, who gave Ings his first appearance with the England U-21s side, has spoken to the Liverpool striker and confirmed that if he can rediscover his form during the second half of the season, there will be a seat for him on the plane to Russia next year.

Ings has predominantly been with Liverpool's U-21s and U-23s squad this season, making just one senior appearance, which lasted 17 minutes, for the Reds in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the EFL Cup last month.

Everton, who have had a tough start to the season despite spending big in the summer, are in need of a goalscorer and, along with Newcastle, Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace, are reported to be interested in Ings.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Since joining Liverpool for around £7.5m in 2015, injury has limited Ings to just 12 appearances for the club, in which he's scored three goals. 

Ings' form during his time at Turf Moor made him one of the most exciting young strikers in the Premier League. However, the Winchester-born forward's injury woes have seen him fall way down the pecking order at Anfield and with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke all in his path to first team football, he looks certain to leave sooner rather than later.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters