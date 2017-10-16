Everton Plan Shock Move for Injury-Plagued Liverpool Striker in January Transfer Window

Liverpool could send Danny Ings on loan to their city rivals Everton in the January transfer window, with the Reds desperate to see the 25-year-old get regular game time after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.





According to TEAMtalk, the former Burnley striker still harbours hopes of making Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Russia next year and despite heavy interest from a number of Championship clubs including Leeds United, he is determined to stay in the Premier League.

Newcastle Target Loan Move for Injury-Plagued Liverpool Outcast Danny Ings https://t.co/jdLNutfjuc — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 12, 2017

It is understood that Southgate, who gave Ings his first appearance with the England U-21s side, has spoken to the Liverpool striker and confirmed that if he can rediscover his form during the second half of the season, there will be a seat for him on the plane to Russia next year.

Ings has predominantly been with Liverpool's U-21s and U-23s squad this season, making just one senior appearance, which lasted 17 minutes, for the Reds in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the EFL Cup last month.

Everton, who have had a tough start to the season despite spending big in the summer, are in need of a goalscorer and, along with Newcastle, Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace, are reported to be interested in Ings.

Since joining Liverpool for around £7.5m in 2015, injury has limited Ings to just 12 appearances for the club, in which he's scored three goals.

Ings' form during his time at Turf Moor made him one of the most exciting young strikers in the Premier League. However, the Winchester-born forward's injury woes have seen him fall way down the pecking order at Anfield and with Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke all in his path to first team football, he looks certain to leave sooner rather than later.