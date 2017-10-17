Chelsea v Roma Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

It's been a strange few weeks for Chelsea. They've made a strong start to their Champions League campaign with a 100% record so far, but have won just once in four league games, losing their last two games while the injuries are building up.

Antonio Conte's men face a real test on Wednesday when Roma come to Stamford Bridge, as the Italians have collected four points so far in Europe and are realistically Chelsea's biggest rivals for group supremacy.

Here's all you need to know before Wednesday's clash:

Classic Encounter

These two sides met most recently at the same stage of the 2008/09 Champions League. Their eventful meeting in Rome proved to be a nightmare for Chelsea, who under the leadership of Luiz Felipe Scolari, were blown away with goals from Christian Panucci and a double from Mirko Vucinic.

John Terry pulled one back, but the Blues night was summed up when Deco was sent off for two bookable offences and the Italians saw out a surprisingly comfortable 3-1 win.

Both sides progressed from that group, with Roma going out to Arsenal in the last 16 whilst Chelsea would reach the semis, before being knocked out by a famous strike by Andres Iniesta for a Barcelona side in their first season under Pep Guardiola.

Team News

Chelsea are in somewhat of a crisis when it comes to injuries. Victor Moses went off with a hamstring problem in Saturday's defeat at Crystal Palace, whilst N'Golo Kante is still unavailable after a suffering a similar issue during the international break.

Alvaro Morata has recently returned to training and could be able to make his return, otherwise Michy Batshuayi is the only real striking alternative.

As for Roma, they may also be without some key players for the clash. Greek centre back Kevin Manolas went off with a thigh strain in the weekend's 1-0 home defeat to Serie A leaders Napoli.

21-year-old Lorenzo Pellegrini is a doubt, but star players such as Stefan El Shaaraway, Patrik Shick, Kevin Strootman, Gregoire Defrel and Emerson Palmieri are all ruled out.





Former Manchester City left-back Alexander Kolarov is likely to start for Roma, as is another former City man, striker Edin Dzeko.





Potential Chelsea XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayako, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata, Pedro.





Potential Roma XI: Becker, Peres, Jesus, Fazio, Kolarov, De Rossi, Pellegrini, Florenzi, Nainggolan, Perotti, Dzeko.

Prediction





A win for either side gives both sides a huge step into the next round. Both sides are missing key players, but if Alvaro Morata does make it back into the team in time he could be the difference.

The Spaniard has been impressive since his big money move to London and without him Chelsea have struggled. With Roma's injury list piling up, the Blues number nine could be the man to lead them to victory, but on paper it certainly won't be as easy as their opening night win over minnows Qarabag.





Prediction: Chelsea 2 - 1 Roma