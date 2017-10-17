Mauricio Pochettino 'Hopes' That He Can Remain at Tottenham for More Than a Decade

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that he could remain at the club for the significant future, backing up Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's claims that he would 'love nothing more' than for the Argentine to remain as manager for 10 to 15 years.

Spurs faces Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, in one of the North London club's biggest tests so far, and Pochettino spoke about his future to Sky Sports ahead of the clash.

"I am so happy. I enjoy my time in Tottenham a lot. It's a club with a lot of potential," he said.

"We are waiting for a new stadium, with new facilities, that I think will be the best in Europe. It's only a matter of time to develop to be a competitive team and try to win a trophy.

"As the president [Daniel Levy] said, I hope to stay 10 or 15 years here. I would love to sign that contract."

Pochettino joined Spurs from Southampton back in 2014 and was keen to repay the faith that Levy has publicly given him, saying: "I am happy to hear that Daniel is so kind to me, telling everyone what he expects from me. It's up to the owner and the chairman to keep your position."

He also took the time to rubbish claims that he would ever manage Tuesday's opponents rivals Barcelona - a job he was heavily linked with in the Spanish press before they unveiled Ernesto Valverde this summer.

He said: "I always try not to be honest. I don't have to repeat it. It's impossible. I could not train Barcelona, for many reasons that we should not go into now."