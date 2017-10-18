Report Reveals How Much Manchester United Saved by Letting Wayne Rooney Rejoin Everton

A new report into Manchester United's finances have shown how much money the club has saved by allowing Wayne Rooney to leave Old Trafford for Everton.

Despite a £10m pay-off, the Mirror report that the Red Devils have saved £31m by allowing their former captain to leave the club.

In 13 years at the club, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record, eventually finishing with 253 goals in all competitions from 559 appearances.

Wayne Rooney with a T90 throwback. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FymTQfXuxU — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 15, 2017

It is the not the first time Rooney has broken a record previously held by Sir Bobby. He also became England's all-time leading goalscorer with a penalty against Switzerland in 2015.

Rooney's return to Everton has coincided with a poor run of results for the Toffees. They currently sit 16th in the table and have only two wins to their name all season, those coming against Stoke and Bournemouth.

Rooney rescued a point for the Toffees with a last-gasp penalty at Brighton on Sunday with the pressure increasing by the game on manager Ronald Koeman.

Everton now face two home games in four days. Lyon visit in the Europa League on Thursday before Arsenal arrive in the Premier League on Sunday.

As for Manchester United, progress has been good both in the domestic competitions and in Europe. They are unbeaten in the Premier League and only trail Manchester City at the top by two points.

In the Champions League they face Benfica in Portugal tonight bidding to make it three wins from three before returning home to take on Huddersfield on Saturday.