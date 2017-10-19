Everton and Lyon got tangled in a pretty legitimate fight during Thursday’s Europa League tie. It all started when Ashley Williams knocked Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to the ground and Lopes’s teammates rushed to his defense.

Several Everton supporters got involved in the ensuing fracas near the end line, a man holding a child included.

Please put the CHILD YOU ARE HOLDING down before you attempt to strike a soccer player involved in an on-field fight 😐 pic.twitter.com/FRoAUvz98y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 19, 2017

There were no red cards as a result of the incident, just yellows to Williams and Bertrand Traore.

Williams scored an equalizing goal just four minutes later on a header off a Gylfi Siggurdsson free kick, though Traore scored the game-winner for Lyon in the 75th minute on a back-heel.