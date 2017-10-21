Harry Kane Must Shine in Elite Competitions to be World Class Claims Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher believes that Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane won't be world class until he delivers in the Champions League and major international tournaments.

Kane has been in stunning form so far this season for club and country. The Englishman has scored 11 times for Spurs in 11 appearances, including a hat-trick in the Champions League against APOEL Nicosia. He also scored the winning goal in both of England's last two qualifiers for the World Cup against Slovenia and Lithuania, helping them secure a place in Russia next summer.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

But despite Kane's efforts so far in his career, Carragher thinks that he isn't at that world class level just yet. The Liverpool great feels it isn't enough for the Spurs' star to only perform in the Premier League and be England's best talent, he has to perform also at the latter stages of the Champions League and in major international competitions to be considered world class.

While writing an article about Kane in the Telegraph, Carragher said "my criteria for world class status are stricter than excelling in the Premier League, no matter how long Kane terrorises defenses domestically.

"World class players are those who deliver in the post-Christmas stage of the Champions League, shining in the quarter-finals and beyond. World class players are those who deliver at major international tournaments.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"By the end of this season Kane might tick both boxes. He has the credentials, but until such time becoming English football's most talented footballer isn't enough."

Harry Kane may have made a similar assessment about himself while speaking to BBC's Football Focus yesterday about his nomination for the Ballon d'Or. The England international admitted he still has some work to do but isn't too far away for being in contention to win the Ballon d'Or one day.

He said, "Of course I still think I've got a bit of work to do to be right up there and to be in contention to win it, but I'm not far off you know.

"When you look at the year I've had, it's been a fantastic year so it's just about improving on that and keep getting better and better and hopefully these things will keep happening and of course it would be a dream one day to win it."