RB Leipzig Star Reveals Dream to Play for Manchester United

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has admitted that he has dreams of playing for English side Manchester United.


The 21-year-old German has already scored five goals in six Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig this season and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in Europe at the moment.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

He was also believed to be a target for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool over the summer, with Barcelona reportedly interested as well, but he has since revealed that it's a move to United that he yearns for, having supported the club since he was a kid.


"‘As a young boy, you always dream of the big club you’d like to play for,’ he said to Sky (H/T Metro). "It used to be Manchester United under Alex Ferguson, who always won. A young boy is always a fan of those who win. 

"You can’t just drop something like that. When it’s going well, you dream of playing somewhere else."


Leipzig pushed Bayern Munich quite hard last season, and after eight Bundesliga games in this campaign, sit just one point behind the Bavarian giants in third place and three behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund.


While Werner's dream is to someday move to Old Trafford and wear United's shirt, he still wants to help his current club win trophies.

"We want to win some trophies," he added. "I don't know if this will happen with RB but the chances are good this year that we can get a trophy."

