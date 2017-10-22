Stats Reveal Jose Mourinho Teams in the Premier League Struggle to Come Back From Behind

Jose Mourinho has failed to win a single Premier League game in which his side has gone two goals behind, as revealed by Opta.

The Portuguese coach was unable to inspire his side to a comeback on Saturday as Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat at newly-promoted Huddersfield.

And it has been a problem that has plagued Mourinho's career, certainly in England. While he is renowned for his ability to manage games with a lead intact, his teams clearly struggle to take the impetus when trailing.

19 - Jose Mourinho has failed to win all 19 Premier League games when two goals behind (D1 L18). Glum. pic.twitter.com/E2kQi72k32 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2017

In 19 attempts, only once has a Mourinho side managed to rescue a point from a two-goal deficit in the Premier League, and there have been no wins.

It has not prevented him lifting two league titles, although it is an issue that he will certainly want to avoid in future, particularly given the imperious form of league leaders and rivals Manchester City.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's prolific outfit moved five points clear at the top with victory over Burnley, and left Mourinho bemoaning the attitude of his players.

"When you lose a match because of attitude, that is really bad," he told BBC Sport. "I don't even remember a friendly match when our attitude was so poor. We could have a second goal and a draw but it would have been undeserved.

"I was a Manchester United supporter, I would be really disappointed because you can accept losing because the opponent had more quality, but not because the opponent had more attitude."