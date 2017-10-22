You Know Nothing Jon Snow! Wayne Rooney Has Been Battling People Online on FIFA 18 With GoT Username

Wayne Rooney uses the persona of Jon Snow from Game of Thrones to allow himself to battle people online freely on FIFA 18.

The 31-year-old is a big fan of the Sky Atlantic fantasy drama, and has taken inspiration from one of the shows best-loved characters for his cover identity.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rooney loves to wind down by playing the popular EA Sports game, and enjoys nothing more than taking on unsuspecting players online.

A source via the Sun said: "Wayne loves playing FIFA against pals like his old team-mate Wes Brown but sometimes he also likes to take on random strangers. He hides who he is by using a fake name and chose Jon Snow as he loves Game of Thrones."

Wayne Rooney is battling against fans online posing as Jon Snow https://t.co/5IjgESINCt — Irish Sun Sport (@IrishSunSport) October 21, 2017

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington will surely be delighted when he catches wind of the revelation - he is a big fan of the striker and an even bigger fan of his former club Manchester United.

He urged fans of Everton to get behind Rooney and 'welcome him home with open arms' ahead of his return to Goodison Park.

Rooney will be hoping Everton's fortunes on the pitch start to change soon - the Toffees are languishing in 16th with just two wins so far, Ronald Koeman is under mounting pressure.

