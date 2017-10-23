Huge Boost for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino Denies Harry Kane Injury Worries

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has dispelled Spurs fans' injury fears regarding Harry Kane's late substitution on Sunday, stating the Englishman left the field simply due to fatigue.





The prolific talisman netted his 44th and 45th goals of 2017 during the north Londoners 4-1 hammering of Liverpool at Wembley Stadium at the weekend, with the 24-year-old opening the scoring after just four minutes.





The White Hart Lane academy graduate then doubled his tally for the afternoon early in the second half after capitalising on more shoddy goalkeeper and defending from the visiting Merseysiders.

Harry Kane for club & country in 2017:



40 games 🏃

45 goals ⚽



Goal machine. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/8jwKYtSHVG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 22, 2017

However, the Tottenham faithful were left anxious and concerned as the convincing victory came to an end, with Kane taking a time out on the floor whilst clutching his hamstring before being substituted for summer signing Fernando Llorente.





But following the final whistle Pochettino allayed any fears the Lilywhites fans may have had, unequivocally stating that the England international would not be sidelined through injury, but was simply overtired.

"No, no (Kane didn't picked up an injury", the Argentine told the post-match press conference at Wembley, as cited by the International Business Times.

"That is normal. A massive effort against Bournemouth, Real Madrid and today. It's normal he was a little bit tired. It will not be a problem."

The 45-year-old boss will be grateful his star striker has not picked up anything damaging like he did last term, with Kane missing two sizeable chunks of the season with ankle issues.

Top scorers in Europe's top 5 leagues:



🇫🇷 Radamel Falcao

🇮🇹 Ciro Immobile

🇪🇸 Lionel Messi

🇩🇪 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

🇬🇧 Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/zBGL8S2ngJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 22, 2017

However, even though arguably, at this current time, the best striker in the world will not have to endure another spell on the physio's table, there is potential he will be rested ahead of his side's Carabao Cup clash with West Ham United on Wednesday evening to recharge ahead of a trip to Manchester United at the weekend, before the visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"Yes, maybe", the Tottenham managed added when asked if the 24-year-old would be rested during Spurs' clash with the Hammers.

"We have ahead many games, Wednesday then Manchester United at the weekend and Real Madrid. We finish the weekend with Crystal Palace.

"It's important to know that he played two games for the national team before Bournemouth.

"It's been a massive effort from him, but his performance in that way he's so professional. But he's not a machine and maybe Wednesday to rest."