Son Heung-min Hails 'Monster' Harry Kane After Brace in Victory Over Liverpool

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Son Heung-min has labelled prolific teammate Harry Kane a "monster" after his brace in Sunday's 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley.

The England international scored the first and last of his side's goals as they emphatically saw off the challenge of Jurgen Klopp's visitors.

Kane took his tally to 13 goals in 12 appearances for the season in all competitions, and Son, who scored himself in the first-half, has hailed the forward.

“We deserved to win, the early goal was very important from this monster (Kane),” Son told Sky Sports, quoted by Squawka.

“We have to just keep thinking positive like we did today. We worked really hard every home game to get three points.”

Kane, who has scored 45 goals in 40 games so far in 2017, has now set his sights on become the "best in the world" and rivalling Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"At some stage I want to be the best player in the world and to do that you have to be up there with these players," he said after the Liverpool win.

"They set the standards, Ronaldo and Messi, so for the rest of us it's about trying to catch them and get up there."

Manager Pochettino was again effusive in his praise for the 24-year-old, adding: "Harry Kane is a fantastic player, he is one of the best strikers in the world. It is difficult to find words to describe him."

