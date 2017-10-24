Bristol City Defender Speaks of 'Flashback' Ahead of Roy Hodgson Reunion in Carabao Cup

Tuesday night sees the fourth round of the Carabao Cup begin over the course of two evenings, with a number of intriguing clashes on the agenda.

Amongst those on the menu, Bristol City meet Crystal Palace at Ashton Gate and one man in particular is relishing the prospect of locking horns with the opposition manager, as memories of Euro 2016 in France are rekindled in the West Country on Tuesday evening.

Robins' defender Hordur Magnusson was part of the Iceland side that humbled Roy Hodgson's England in Nice almost 18 months ago and speaking in The Telegraph, the Icelandic will be stirred by the images of that day as City hosts the Eagles.

“I think I will get a flashback when I see him,[Hodgson]” says Magnusson, on reflection of that famous evening in the South of France for his country.

“We knew the English team would be under loads of pressure from the journalists and from the country if they did not beat Iceland, we could see that in the players. They were scared."

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/GettyImages

Back in June 2016, the two sides met for a place in the quarter-finals and after Wayne Rooney's fourth minute penalty, goals from Ragnar Sigurdsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson stunned the Three Lions as Hodgson's men became victims of their own well-documented hype once more at a major tournament.

“Some journalists said something like ‘if you don’t beat Iceland then you can just stop playing’, it was quite funny for us to read that", the defender goes on to say.

Magnusson is set to line up against his former fallen foe in the dugout on Tuesday night, as the Championship side face off against the Premier League basement-dwellers and are one place and one point outside the playoff places in seventh spot.

Despite a win against champions Chelsea nice days ago, their weekend loss to Newcastle United at St. James' Park has once again left the South Londoners deep in relegation trouble ahead of a tricky League Cup tie.